Malaa Releases Bass-Heavy House Gem “OCB”

Over the course of the past couple of years, Malaa has become a household name in the electronic music scene. After successfully starting off the year with a fierce remix of his own 2018 single “Bling Bling,” the masked producer and DJ has returned with an original banger, bridging bass with g-house on “OCB”, which is out now on Confession.

Huge, distorted bass is immediately present in “OCB” while weird vocal samples and groovy drums help in building up the energy before the drop. A huge bassline and thumping kicks follow, creating a tasteful display of production that is sinister yet intoxicating.

Ever since Malaa emerged on the scene, he has captured the attention of millions of house heads around the world. He has collaborated with the likes of DJ Snake, REZZ and Mercer, as well as toured the US multiple times, including a co-headlining tour with fellow producer Tchami.

