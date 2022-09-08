Skip to main content
Mand0 Drops Relentless Tech House Heater, "Raptor"

Blending horror and thriller movie soundtracks with house music, Mand0 is back with a bang.

Combining thick beats and intoxicating energy, Mand0’s “Raptor” is undoubtedly a dancefloor heater.

After launching his career back in 2021 with “Monster In The Basement" and following up with a series of expertly crafted, independent releases, the Niagara Falls-based beatsmith is captivating an ever-growing audience with his sinister sound.

Blending horror and thriller movie soundtracks with house music, Mand0 has found himself curating what is the perfect soundtrack to sweaty, underground raves, taking his energy as a performer to events in California, Toronto and the Niagara Region.

Mand0’s brand new single “Raptor” makes for the perfect display of his dark tech house style with its thumping kicks and mesmerizing atmospheres, drawing inspiration from the edge-of-your-seat suspense of Jurassic Park. As the arrangement slowly fades out after a short intro, listeners are met with a riveting sequence of distorted drums, gritty bass stabs and frightful soundscapes, resulting in an eerie sonic ride.

Take a listen to “Raptor” below.

FOLLOW MAND0:

Facebook: facebook.com/mand0music
Instagram: instagram.com/mand__0
Twitter: twitter.com/Mand0music
Spotify: spoti.fi/3RSesZr

