Manila Killa Announces Release Date for Debut Album "DUSK"

After more than five years of single and EP releases, including hits like "Everyday, Everyday" with Nevve and "Fear" with MYRNE, Manila Killa is finally primed for a full-length body of work he can call his own. Officially titled DUSK, the debut album is due to arrive on July 21, 2022. "I've been living, breathing, and working on this body of work over the last two years," Manila Killa wrote on social media.

Lucky for us, two tracks off of DUSK have already been released: the drum and bass inspired "Take Me Higher" with fknsyd and the melodic, future house ballad, "Dark Places," with Kwesi. Listen to a preview of DUSK's third single here:

You can catch Manila Killa live before the release of DUSK on June 8th, 2022 at Red Rocks Amphitheatre with San Holo, Jai Wolf, and Tsu Nami, as well as during Splash House in Palm Springs from June 10-12th, 2022. You can check out his full list of shows and purchase tickets here.

