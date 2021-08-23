Listen to Songs By Marc Rebillet's Decade-Old Music Production Alias, leae

Over the past year or so, Marc Rebillet quickly became a household name. But before Loop Daddy was an international music festival headliner, he released wonky electronic beats and hip-hop instrumentals under a secretive alias.

While some super-fans have known about the side project—dubbed leae—for some time now, after browsing some of Rebillet's near decade-old tracks, we felt it was time to unearth them.

As you can hear from the track below, leae's music is a far cry from Rebillet's current songs about hormone therapy and grandma-devouring flamingos. It mostly comprises introspective, instrumental solo tracks aside from a few collabs with hip-hop artists. If anything, the sound is a microcosm of not his production chops, but also his growth as an artist.

While the website dedicated to leae is no longer online, his Bandcamp page is still kicking and features several EPs and singles. This includes his week EP, which was created in just one week in November 2013. The record's description also lists a link for an interactive album experience. Unfortunately for fans hoping to get a deeper dive into the sound, that link is now offline, so its contents will remain a mystery.

Not only do these releases showcase Rebillet's impressive production capabilities, but they also serve as inspiration for artists waiting for their big break. While most of the songs are around eight years old and have garnered 10,000 or so plays on SoundCloud, Rebillet now amasses over 350,000 Spotify monthly listeners and has headlined some of the biggest festivals in the world.

Check out some tracks from Rebillet's leae project below, including his first instrumental EP Rattlebrain from way back in 2013.

