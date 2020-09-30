The Tracklist for "Loop Daddy III" is a Hilarious Trip Through the Mind of Marc Rebillet

The rise of Marc Rebillet continues with the release of his upcoming Loop Daddy III compilation, which features a hysterical tracklist.

The electronic music creator and YouTuber, who followers affectionately call "Loop Daddy," has released the tracklist for his forthcoming Loop Daddy III project. The EP, which drops tomorrow, October 1st, will see the official audio releases of zany compositions that Rebillet has recorded and shared on YouTube. Highlights include "Let Me See Your Dick," "I'm a Maniac," and the wildly popular "I'm a Flamingo." His legions of fans will now be able to listen to these Rebillet favorites on their go-to streaming platforms.

The compilation is merely a taste of honey before Rebillet offers up the hive. Loop Daddy recently announced that he has officially started the recording process of his debut album. At the time of the article's publishing, he has not revealed a release date or any further details. You can check out the full tracklist for Loop Daddy III below ahead of its release tomorrow.

FOLLOW MARC REBILLET:

Website: marcrebillet.com

Facebook: facebook.com/marcrebillet

Twitter: twitter.com/marcrebillet

Instagram: instagram.com/marcrebillet

YouTube: youtube.com/marcrebillet