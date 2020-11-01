Watch Marc Rebillet and Reggie Watts Jam Out in Rare Studio Session

Watch Marc Rebillet and Reggie Watts Jam Out in Rare Studio Session

Rebillet also teased that he and the legendary improvisational artist have more collaborations on the way.
Author:
Publish date:

YouTube

Marc Rebillet is continuing on his once-in-a-lifetime rampage of dream studio sessions with his idols.

This time around, he has teamed up with one of his biggest influences, Reggie Watts. Luckily for his fans, Rebillet shared a short video of the two looping away. Check out a clip from the rare session below.

Their jam session was much more than two artists sharing their skills with one another, as Rebillet has previously stated how much he looks up to Watts. In fact, in a 2019 interview with Central Track, he spoke about how Watts impacted his career, saying, "I would not be doing this if he didn’t exist." As you can tell from the video, Watts and Rebillet meshed quite well, and afterward, both artists expressed their joy in working together in the form of a wholesome Twitter exchange.

In a YouTube comment, Rebillet further detailed how much this jam meant to him and teased that more tunes from the duo are on the way.

Those of you who have been following me might know that my show wouldn’t exist without Reggie. Seeing him years ago was the whole reason I decided to try improvisational performance in the first place...getting to chill and make up some bullshit with him was quite literally a dream come true!! So grateful to him for letting me into his space; we made music for hours and had a wonderful time. I think it’s safe to say there’s more on the horizon.

FOLLOW MARC REBILLET:

Website: marcrebillet.com
Facebook: facebook.com/marcrebillet
Twitter: twitter.com/marcrebillet
Instagram: instagram.com/marcrebillet
YouTube: youtube.com/marcrebillet

FOLLOW REGGIE WATTS:

Website: reggiewatts.com
Facebook: facebook.com/reggie.watts
Twitter: twitter.com/reggiewatts
Instagram: instagram.com/reggiewatts
Spotify: spoti.fi/34IvkvL

Related

Marc Rebillet
NEWS

Marc Rebillet Announces Recording of Debut Album

The improvisational artist stated that there will be collaborations on the work-in-progress album.

Erykah Badu and Marc Rebillet
NEWS

Neo-Soul Legend Erykah Badu Makes Surprise Appearance at Marc Rebillet Drive-In Show

Marc Rebillet's first musical guest was none other than the Grammy-winning queen of neo soul, Erykah Badu.

Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Live Socially Distanced Concert Tour at Drive-In Theaters

The electronic producer and loop station master is on a mission to give fans a next-level concert experience.

Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Marc Rebillet Announces Halloween Weekend Drive-In Shows and Landmark Rose Bowl Performance

Loop Daddy is hitting the road once again for three California performances.

Marc Rebillet
MUSIC RELEASES

The Tracklist for "Loop Daddy III" is a Hilarious Trip Through the Mind of Marc Rebillet

Rebillet is releasing the collection of absurd jams tomorrow.

Flying Lotus Marc Rebillet
EVENTS

Flying Lotus Teams Up with Marc Rebillet for the Return of Brainfeeder's "The HIT" Series

Name a more iconic duo than Flying Lotus and Marc Rebillet. We'll wait.

Tiesto-HD-Tiesto-Wallpaper-Black-and-White-Arms-Raised-Live
MUSIC RELEASES

Tiësto Shares New "Summer Sessions" Playlist on Amazon Music

The 44-track playlist also includes an Amazon-exclusive remix from Ummet Ozcan.

A color photo of Denver DJ/producer Illenium (real name Nichlas D. Miller) during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Illenium and Ekali Tease Upcoming Collaboration

Illenium and Ekali have teased fans with an unnamed collaboration.