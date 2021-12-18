Skip to main content
December 18, 2021
Marcel Dettmann Drops Mesmerizing Techno Remix for "The Matrix Resurrections" Soundtrack: Listen
Publish date:

Marcel Dettmann Drops Mesmerizing Techno Remix for "The Matrix Resurrections" Soundtrack: Listen

The iconic techno producer lent his expertise to the overall film scoring for "The Matrix Resurrections" and led the effort on at least one scene in the film.
Author:

Warner Bros.

The iconic techno producer lent his expertise to the overall film scoring for "The Matrix Resurrections" and led the effort on at least one scene in the film.

Keen viewers of The Matrix Resurrections may be able to identify Marcel Dettmann's influence in the upcoming film due out on December 22nd. 

A stalwart of the Berlin techno scene, Dettmann recently found himself in a film scoring role as the movie's lead composers, Johnny Klimek and Tom Tykwer, consulted him for expertise. The iconic techno producer led the scoring effort on at least one particular scene and additionally contributed a remix of "My Dream Ended Here" to the forthcoming soundtrack.

In prior comments, Tykwer suggested the goal of the hotly anticipated soundtrack is to honor the 90's film series' legacy. As one of the first franchises to incorporate a score at the intersection of orchestral music and brooding techno, the film's approach to world-building through music was innovative for the times. 

Recommended Articles

The Matrix 4 Ressurections
MUSIC RELEASES

Marcel Dettmann Drops Mesmerizing Techno Remix for "The Matrix Resurrections" Soundtrack: Listen

The iconic techno producer lent his expertise to the overall film scoring for "The Matrix Resurrections" and led the effort on at least one scene in the film.

11 seconds ago
Alok
MUSIC RELEASES

Alok Announces Squid Game-Inspired EP, Drops Hypnotic Lead Single

Alok gave us something we could dance to, using the chilling melodies of the "Squid Game" main theme.

6 minutes ago
tomorrowland
NEWS

Tomorrowland Wins Key Permit to Expand to Three Weekends In 2022: Report

The People of Tomorrow have another huge reason to be excited for the return of one of dance music's most beloved events.

15 minutes ago

Dettmann's remix stylistically aligns with Tykwer's characterization of the film's broader musical themes. With his take on "My Dream Ended Here," Dettmann incorporates spacey, atmospheric textures and percolating synths in the minimal melodic techno track. 

"There weren't any guidelines for the direction, so I somehow pumped it up, elevated it to a club music tableau and reimagined it in a bit more club-friendly context, Dettmann told Resident Advisor. "Overall it's very much pads-led, soulful-sounding, maybe almost sacral. The film and its story are the inspiration in this case. The message of The Matrix was always that, despite all misery and subjection, there's always hope for humankind. I think my remix is in line with this message."

The full soundtrack for The Matrix Resurrections is available now. Take a listen below.

Related

The Matrix 4 Ressurections
MUSIC RELEASES

"The Matrix Resurrections" Composers Release Orchestral Techno Remix of "Neo and Trinity Theme"

The lead single precludes the full release of the film's soundtrack on December 17th.

Miami Nights 1984
MUSIC RELEASES

Synthwave Pioneer Miami Nights 1984 Releases Soundtrack for "FLINCH" Ahead of Film's Release

Fans can stream the full soundtrack ahead of the upcoming thriller's release.

marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello Snags Production Credit on "Space Jam 2" Song by 24kGoldn and Lil Wayne

The soundtrack for the LeBron James-led "Space Jam: A New Legacy" features production from one of dance music's most ubiquitous producers.

steve aoki
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to the Debut Single From Steve Aoki's Techno Alias, Ninja Attack

Aoki's new project is a foray into progressive house and techno music.

Skream
MUSIC RELEASES

Turn to the Dark Side with Skream's Pounding Techno Track "Poison"

The dubstep don goes techno!

Dark Chanell
MUSIC RELEASES

Laidback Luke Revives Techno Alias, Dark Chanell, for Sophomore EP: Listen

Released via Laidback Luke’s Mixmash banner, the ominous EP fuses elements of disco with vintage techno.

165_main_danny_mahoney52
MUSIC RELEASES

deadmau5 Turns Composer with Film Score Debut On Netflix's Polar Soundtrack

'Polar' is out now on Netflix.

gesaffelstein
MUSIC RELEASES

Gesaffelstein Emerges With Haunting Techno Single "Icia": Listen

The track appears on The Hacker's new 16-track compilation album "Interzone."