Mariana BO Closes Out International Women's Month With Exclusive EDM.com Mix: Listen

The tape features BO at her finest with an arrangement high-energy big room and bass house blended with her signature violin instrumentation.

c/o Spinnin' Records

It may be the final day of International Women's Month, but Mariana BO's exclusive mix for EDM.com will be sure to keep its spirit alive for weeks to come.

The nearly hourlong mix is a relentless arrangement of electro and deep house, paired with high-energy big room and classic EDM sonics. With every track either created or remixed by BO herself, it's a special showcase of her talents for festival-ready production combined with her signature violin instrumentation. 

Selections like "Drop It" (with Dubdogz, Flakkë and LUISAH) and "Vivaldi" (with Timmy Trumpet) are strong displays of the latter.

Meanwhile, songs like "Gypsy" (with Mr. Black and Futuristic Polar Bears) pay homage to BO's Latin roots with Spanish-language lyrics and regional melodic flavor. Adding an extra dose of fun is "Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)" (with MAD M.A.C. and Highup), which interpolates the nostalgia of the recently resurged ABBA classic. 

You can listen to the full mix and check out the tracklist below.

Mariana BO x EDM.com Mix Tracklist:

01. Yves V & Mariana BO - Durga (Mariana BO Edit) [Dharma]
02. Mariana BO - Feeling Good [SPRS (Spinnin Records)]
03. Dubdogz & Mariana BO & Flakkë ft. LUISAH - Drop It (Vocal Mix) [Musical Freedom]
04. Mariana BO - Esta Noche [Dharma]
05. Mariana BO & MAD M.A.C. & Highup - Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)[Gimme Gimme Records]
06. Mariana BO, Jetlag, Lazy Bear - Tequila [HUB Records]
07. Blasterjaxx & Mariana BO - Dreams (ft. LUISAH) [Maxximize Records]
08. KSHMR, JDG & Mariana BO - KOLKATA (Mariana BO Remix) [Dharma]
09. Mariana BO & Mr. Black & Futuristic Polar Bears - Gypsy [Dharma]
10. Timmy Trumpet feat. Mariana BO - Vivaldi [Tomorrowland Music]
11. Mariana BO & LaCreme - Red Eagle [Dharma]
12. Mariana BO & 22Bullets - Queen Of Desert [Dharma]
13. Mariana BO - Shankara (Intro Edit) [Dharma]
14. Mariana BO - Sonata (Sonata No. 8 in C Minor) [Maxximize Records]
15. Mariana BO - Mantra (Extended Mix) [Dharma]
16. LNY TNZ x Mariana BO - Mariachi [FVCKGENRES]

FOLLOW MARIANA BO: 

Facebook: facebook.com/djmarianabo
Twitter: twitter.com/djmarianabo
Instagram: instagram.com/djmarianabo
Spotify: spoti.fi/3tUNEye

