Listen to Mark Knight's New House Anthem "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" From Debut Album

The lead single from his debut album "Untold Business" is a collaboration with Beverley Knight and the London Gospel Choir.

Toolroom label boss Mark Knight has dropped his latest single "Everything's Gonna Be Alright," the lead track from his long-awaited debut album.

The track could not have come at a better time, spreading messages of hope when we need it most. It features stunning, soulful vocal performances of Beverley Knight and the London Gospel Choir. The funky production boasts influences from the 70s and 80s, when feel-good, vocal-driven house and disco dominated the scene. Although nostalgic in nature, the track never loses its fresh and current appeal.

Check out the official "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" music video below.

"Everything's Gonna Be Alright" follows Knight's hit single "All 4 Love" featuring Tasty Lopez, which dropped last year. This 2021 offering is the lead single from his forthcoming debut album Untold Business, which is set to drop June 11th, 2021. Set to be featured on the upcoming project is Shingai of Noisettes, Michael Gray, and Robert Owens, among others.

You can stream "Everything's Gonna Be Alright" across streaming platforms here.

