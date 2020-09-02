Marshmello Drops Hip-Hop Track with Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg

Marshmello's foray into the hip-hop scene has taken another leap forward with "Baggin'," a minimalistic, trap-inspired collaboration with blossoming Detroit-born rapper 42 Dugg.

The soaring and euphoric future bass sound synonymous with Mello's EDM roots are completely absent in "Baggin'." The masked superstar instead opted for a full-fledged hip-hop instrumental, complete with eerie piano chords and flittering hi-hats, which float over thumping 808s.

In mid-August, Mello sent his diehard fanbase into a frenzy after announcing the 2020 release of Joytime IV, his highly anticipated fourth studio album. While "Baggin'" has not been confirmed as one of the project's singles, it could very well end up on the record's tracklist considering his penchant for collaborations and concerted effort to penetrate the hip-hop space.

At the time of this article's publishing, Marshmello has not announced an official release date for Joytime IV. You can listen to "Baggin'" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

