Marshmello Taps Southside, Giggs, and SAINt JHN for "Been Thru This Before"

Marshmello has released his latest single, "Been Thru This Before" with Southside, Giggs, and SAINt JHN.

"Been Thru This Before" this a rap track with a low-key trap beat. While this may not be what fans have come to expect from the masked artist, it certainly isn't outside of his wheelhouse. Last year, he teamed up with SOB X RBE for their three-track EP, Roll The Dice. Giggs handles the first verse expertly, as SAINt JHN takes care of the hook as well as the second verse. In addition, the beat Southside and Mello whipped up shows their finely tuned skills as producers.

Marshmello has become one of the biggest names in dance music since launching his project in 2015. His list of collaborators is absolutely out of control, as it contains some of the most high-profile names in music, including Khalid, Selena Gomez, Lil Peep, Logic, Bastille, CHVRCHES, and many more.

