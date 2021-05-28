Marshmello and Carnage Turn Back the Clock With Rave-Ready Single "Back In Time"

Marshmello and Carnage Turn Back the Clock With Rave-Ready Single "Back In Time"

An unlikely pairing of dance music stars collide for an unconventional collab.
c/o Universal Music Group

In an unlikely collision of dance music talent, Marshmello and Carnage have joined forces for a new single called "Back In Time."

"Back In Time" is an interesting departure for both artists, who have been known in recent years to keep fans on their toes in terms of genre. Influenced by late-80s Eurodance music, the song attempts to harken back to the rave scene of the era by interpolating old-school synths with a pulsing bassline.

The track—which EDM Twitter will undoubtedly have a field day with—has a saccharine hyperpop feel that slides naturally into the electronic corner of Mello's catalog, making it somewhat of an outlier due to his affinity for hip-hop as of late. No word yet whether or not "Back In Time" will appear on Marshmello's upcoming album.

Carnage and Marshmello have crossed paths at many music festivals over the years, but this release marks the first time the two dance music heavyweights have collaborated on an original track. Mello even appeared at a mini-festival hosted by Carnage called RARE back in 2016, before he broke through the mainstream and became the crossover superstar he is today.

You can watch the official music video for "Back In Time" below.

