Marshmello's EDM Roots Bubble to the Surface With Ferocious New Collab, "Hitta" With Eptic and Juicy J

Mello has tapped one of the bass music scene's most revered sound designers for an all-out assault on the senses.

Marshmello, Eptic, and Juicy J have joined forces for a monster collaboration called "Hitta."

While "Hitta" doesn't quite represent a return to form for Marshmello, whose saccharine, fan-favorite future bass beats have taken a backseat to dance-pop and mainstream hip-hop, it's an unmistakable return to his EDM roots.

The track finds Marshemello tapping one of the electronic scene's most revered sound designers, Eptic, for a hip-hop and bass music hybrid that doubles as an all-out assault on the senses. "Hitta" foams at the mouth with trap ferocity, highlighted by the bombastic dirty south flows of Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J, who spits furiously over thunderous 808s in the verses.

Stentorian brass shots and frenetic stabs—two signatures of Eptic's tried-and-true sound—run roughshod through the drops of "Hitta," serenaded by a party-starting siren sample. Take a listen to the new collab below, courtesy of Mello's Joytime Collective banner.

"Hitta" is the latest in a flurry of typically high-profile collaborative tracks for Mello, who has teamed up with Carnage, Jonas Brothers, and Benny Blanco and Vance Joy, among others, in recent weeks.

Considering the horsepower behind "Hitta," it's fair to wonder whether or not it will appear as a single on Marshmello's upcoming album, which currently does not have a title or release date. He has alluded to the record's release many times in 2021 after announcing that it is complete in early January, with the latest tease coming in a recent tweet that told fans, "Now it’s album time for my Day 1 Mellogang."

