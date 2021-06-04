Marshmello's EDM Roots Bubble to the Surface With Ferocious New Collab, "Hitta" With Eptic and Juicy J

Marshmello's EDM Roots Bubble to the Surface With Ferocious New Collab, "Hitta" With Eptic and Juicy J

Mello has tapped one of the bass music scene's most revered sound designers for an all-out assault on the senses.
Author:
Publish date:

Jake Chamms/Jessica Xie/Press

Mello has tapped one of the bass music scene's most revered sound designers for an all-out assault on the senses.

Marshmello, Eptic, and Juicy J have joined forces for a monster collaboration called "Hitta."

While "Hitta" doesn't quite represent a return to form for Marshmello, whose saccharine, fan-favorite future bass beats have taken a backseat to dance-pop and mainstream hip-hop, it's an unmistakable return to his EDM roots.

The track finds Marshemello tapping one of the electronic scene's most revered sound designers, Eptic, for a hip-hop and bass music hybrid that doubles as an all-out assault on the senses. "Hitta" foams at the mouth with trap ferocity, highlighted by the bombastic dirty south flows of Three 6 Mafia's Juicy J, who spits furiously over thunderous 808s in the verses.

Stentorian brass shots and frenetic stabs—two signatures of Eptic's tried-and-true sound—run roughshod through the drops of "Hitta," serenaded by a party-starting siren sample. Take a listen to the new collab below, courtesy of Mello's Joytime Collective banner.

"Hitta" is the latest in a flurry of typically high-profile collaborative tracks for Mello, who has teamed up with Carnage, Jonas Brothers, and Benny Blanco and Vance Joy, among others, in recent weeks.

Considering the horsepower behind "Hitta," it's fair to wonder whether or not it will appear as a single on Marshmello's upcoming album, which currently does not have a title or release date. He has alluded to the record's release many times in 2021 after announcing that it is complete in early January, with the latest tease coming in a recent tweet that told fans, "Now it’s album time for my Day 1 Mellogang."

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD

FOLLOW EPTIC:

Facebook: facebook.com/eptic
Twitter: twitter.com/Eptic
Instagram: instagram.com/eptic
Spotify: spoti.fi/35CnTGp

Related

Photo Aug 25, 12 37 10 PM
MUSIC RELEASES

YOOKiE Drop Wonky Trap Tune "Bubble Bass"

YOOKiE's signature genre-bending sound is on full display in this trap banger.

Eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Eptic's Ferocious New Monstercat Dubstep Track, "Stop Pretending"

A classic Eptic banger.

MIU 1618_WesAndAlex_Usher_MusicVideo_TooMuch_2020_WA2_4250retouched
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Imanbek and Usher's Mega-Collab "Too Much"

Mello tapped the man behind the song of the summer, Imanbek, for a monster collaboration alongside an iconic singer.

marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello Drops Hip-Hop Track with Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg

Mello's foray into the hip-hop scene has taken another leap forward.

A photo of DJ/producer Marshmello (real name Christopher Comstock) pointing with a mic in his hand during a performance.
NEWS

Marshmello Announces New Album is Finished

Mello has teased "Joytime IV" into oblivion.

Marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello to Release Collab with Compton Rapper Roddy Ricch

Marshmello has tapped an up-and-coming talent for a collaboration.

eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Eptic Delivers Wild New EP, Flesh & Blood

Prepare to hear these tunes all over the EDM circuit.

Eptic
MUSIC RELEASES

Eptic Drops Blistering Single "Shadow People" on Monstercat

The release could signal an EP on the horizon.