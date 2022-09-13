Marshmello Kicks Off ESPN Partnership With Monday Night Football Theme Remix: Listen

Skip to main content
Marshmello Kicks Off ESPN Partnership With Monday Night Football Theme Remix

Marshmello Kicks Off ESPN Partnership With Monday Night Football Theme Remix

Mello's remix of Monday Night Football's "Heavy Action" theme debuted ahead of a high-profile showdown between the Broncos and Seahawks.

Jake Chamms

Mello's remix of Monday Night Football's "Heavy Action" theme debuted ahead of a high-profile showdown between the Broncos and Seahawks.

There's something extra sweet this year about the return of America's favorite sport.

The Monday Night Football matchup on September 12th saw Russell Wilson's Denver Broncos lose a nail-biter to the Super Bowl-winning quarterback's former team, the Seattle Seahawks, kicking off the MNF season with a high-profile showdown. And new music from Marshmello soundtracked the festivities.

Mello's forthcoming track "Grown Man," a collaboration with Southside and Polo G, has already begun dominating promotional spots for the matchup, but that's merely just the start for the masked hitmaker. The Grammy-nominated Shockwave artist also received the honor of remixing Monday Night Football's iconic "Heavy Action" theme, a composition that has never been remixed since its inception in 1970.

"Our goal was to take the classic Monday Night Football music and add a contemporary vibe to it," said Kevin Wilson, ESPN's Music Director, in a press release shared with EDM.com. "To get there, we wanted to enlist an artist, a move we have never previously done with a 'Heavy Action' remix." 

Expect to hear more from Marshmello this NFL season as he embarks on a season-spanning partnership, making him the fourth NFL music curator to hold the honor. Meanwhile, his take on "Heavy Action" will premiere ahead of the game on Monday, September 12th.

