Marshmello and Halsey Channel the 80s With New Collaboration "Be Kind"

Earlier this week, Marshmello teased a forthcoming collaboration with Halsey. Luckily fans did not have to wait long for the radio-ready hit "Be Kind," which dropped everywhere yesterday.

The conversational summer song explores the struggles of opening up and demonstrating vulnerability in the context of a serious relationship. Listeners will also likely notice the instrumental choices are reminiscent of 80s-style dance music. Both artists have let the music speak for itself for the most part, but Halsey did mention the stylistic influence of the era played a role in shaping the single.

Marshmello and Halsey have had nothing short of prolific presences within dance music in recent years. Halsey's feature on The Chainsmokers' "Closer" helped solidify the track's current status as one of Spotify's most streamed songs in the platform's history.

Meanwhile, Marshmello continues to make crossover hits look easy. The masked producer commands a massive mainstream profile while still managing to maintain his pulse on dance music with songs like "Crusade" alongside SVDDEN DEATH.

At the time of writing, Halsey is currently the 14th most streamed artist on Spotify, while Marshmello sits just a few spots behind at 35th.

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic

Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic

Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/marshmellomusic

FOLLOW HALSEY:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/HalseyMusic/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/halsey

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamhalsey/

SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/halseymusic