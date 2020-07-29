From Banger to Ballad: Listen to Marshmello and Halsey's Stripped Down Version of "Be Kind"

Marshmello and Halsey have unveiled a melancholic stripped down version of their collaborative hit "Be Kind."

In a stark contrast to their bubbly original tune, the chart-toppers deliver a brooding effort that is markedly more ballad than banger. Since the stripped rendition is a wholly new recording as opposed to a remix, the cadence in Halsey's feathery voice differs from that of the original, but it is no less potent.

In fact, the absence of instruments allows her vox to flutter with a soft ebb and flow, illuminating her expansive vocal range. Breezy guitar plucks work in unison to serenade listeners to the final chorus, when Halsey brings the track home with her intoxicating falsettos.

You can listen to Marshmello and Halsey's stripped down rework of "Be Kind" below.

