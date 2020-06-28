Marshmello and Halsey Escape Quarantine with Vibrant Music Video for "Be Kind"

Marshmello and Halsey have released a colorful music video for their single "Be Kind." With the EDM superstar only in the video for a couple of seconds, the spotlight is on Halsey. Playing on themes of escapism and wanderlust, the duo uses green screens to show her journey into an animated world.

The video starts out with the superstar singer-songwriter in a bleak, warehouse-esque environment dancing by herself. Her world then begins to shift when she picks up a flower and is transported to a cherry blossom-filled city and park with picturesque vegetation.

The vibrant voyage was directed by one of Halsey's frequent collaborators, Hannah Lux Davis. In addition to "Be Kind," Davis also helmed the videos for Halsey's songs "Nightmare" and "Alone" (not to be confused by the Marshmello song of the same title).

Shortly after the release of "Be Kind," the duo teamed up with Postmates to donate to delivery drivers working during the COVID-19 pandemic. Shortly after that, they joined forces with Amazon to give their "thoughts of the day" to fans who own an Amazon Alexa-enabled device.

"Be Kind" by Marshmello and Halsey was released on May 1st, 2020. You can download or stream the duo's springtime single here.

