Watch the Cyberpunk Music Video for Marshmello, Usher and Imanbek's "Too Much" - EDM.com - The Latest Electronic Dance Music News, Reviews & Artists
Watch the Cyberpunk Music Video for Marshmello, Usher and Imanbek's "Too Much"

Watch the Cyberpunk Music Video for Marshmello, Usher and Imanbek's "Too Much"

The audiovisual tale feels more like an action movie than a dance pop music video.
Author:
Publish date:

Over the weekend, Marshmello joined forces with Usher and Imanbek for their collaboration, "Too Much." In an effort to help fans dive even deeper into the world created by the three artists, they have now released a new story-driven music video that sends Usher on a journey to save a friend in distress.

After an encounter with evildoers driving what looks to be the tenth generation of Elon Musk's Cybertruck, Usher dons a pair of neon glasses that give him control of a robotic Marshmello and sets out to save his friend. What follows is a futuristic montage sending our hero to an evil research facility and to what appears to be a cyberpunk fight club. With high production values and a AAA star, the action-packed video provides a fun visual companion to the upbeat single. 

Check out the video below. You can download or stream Marshmello, Imanbek and Usher's high-profile collaboration here.

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD

FOLLOW IMANBEK:

Facebook: facebook.com/imanbekmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/imanbekmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gSGwtb

Related

MIU 1618_WesAndAlex_Usher_MusicVideo_TooMuch_2020_WA2_4250retouched
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello, Imanbek and Usher's Mega-Collab "Too Much"

Mello tapped the man behind the song of the summer, Imanbek, for a monster collaboration alongside an iconic singer.

Marshmello Halsey
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello and Halsey Escape Quarantine with Vibrant Music Video for "Be Kind"

After partnerships with Amazon and Postmates, the duo gave "Be Kind" the music video treatment.

Selena Gomez and Marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

FaceTime with Selena Gomez in Marshmello's Official Music Video for "Wolves" [WATCH]

You've never seen the duo like this before.

Marshmello-1068x712
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello and CHVRCHES Share Music Video for "Here With Me"

Marshmello's new music video supports the First Responders Support Network (FRSN).

Marshmello Fortnite
FEATURES

Marshmello and Fortnite Deliver the Biggest Music and Video Game Crossover to Date

The most ambitious crossover in gaming and music history!

Marshmello Halsey
FEATURES

Watch the $10,000-Winning Video of Marshmello and Halsey's "Be Kind" Fan Contest

Julian Curi's wallet is flexing thanks to his heartwarming video.

03-Marshmello-2016-Press-cr-Bellnjerry-Billboard-1548
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello's "Imagine" Gets An Official Video

The video also teases Joytime III.

Marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello and Bastille Release Heart Wrenching New Music Video for "Happier"

Queue those waterworks and make sure to keep that box of tissues handy!