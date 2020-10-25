Watch the Cyberpunk Music Video for Marshmello, Usher and Imanbek's "Too Much"

Over the weekend, Marshmello joined forces with Usher and Imanbek for their collaboration, "Too Much." In an effort to help fans dive even deeper into the world created by the three artists, they have now released a new story-driven music video that sends Usher on a journey to save a friend in distress.

After an encounter with evildoers driving what looks to be the tenth generation of Elon Musk's Cybertruck, Usher dons a pair of neon glasses that give him control of a robotic Marshmello and sets out to save his friend. What follows is a futuristic montage sending our hero to an evil research facility and to what appears to be a cyberpunk fight club. With high production values and a AAA star, the action-packed video provides a fun visual companion to the upbeat single.

Check out the video below. You can download or stream Marshmello, Imanbek and Usher's high-profile collaboration here.

