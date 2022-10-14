Skip to main content
Listen to Marshmello and Juice WRLD's Posthumous Collab, "Bye Bye"

Marshmello and Juice WRLD had a lot of unreleased music in the archives, and fans can now hear their latest posthumous work.

Marshmello/Twitter

Fans can now turn the page of a new chapter in the collaborative story of Marshmello and Juice WRLD.

Mello has unveiled a new track with the late rapper, "Bye Bye," which released this morning alongside a trippy music video. The posthumous song follows their prior smash hits, "Come & Go" and "Hate The Other Side."

"I made this song the first night that I met Juice," Mello said in a statement. "I was already such a big fan of his and being able to work with him and make music with him was an absolute honor. With this song, I intended to keep it exactly the way we made it that night."

In a June 2022 interview, Marshmello said he had created at least eight songs with Juice WRLD, who tragically died in December 2021 due to an accidental overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

"My main thing with everything that me & Juice did is I'm keeping it the same way it was when he was alive... I’m not changing it, I’m not remixing it, or adding stuff, I’m keeping it the same way," Mello told Z100 New York at the time. "What we both agreed on in the studio, that's what's going to come out."

You can stream "Bye Bye" here.

