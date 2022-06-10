Skip to main content
Marshmello and Khalid Drop Breezy Single, "Numb"

Marshmello and Khalid Drop Breezy Single, "Numb"

Five years and two billion streams later, Mello and Khalid have released their first collab since "Silence."

Marshmello/YouTube

Five years and two billion streams later, Mello and Khalid have released their first collab since "Silence."

Marshmello and Khalid were silent for too long.

Five years and two billion streams later, the two crossover stars have joined forces for a new single called "Numb," the successor to 2017's global dance hit "Silence."

Eschewing the contemporary pop-trap style of its predecessor, "Numb" instead glides along to a breezy four-on-the-floor rhythm. This time around, Mello produced a breezy deep house track designed for poolside lounging. And Khalid's velveteen voice is as smooth as ever, crooning about taking advantage of the time we have with a new love.

Check out the official "Numb" music video below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Timmy Trumpet_Deorro_brphoto041
EVENTS

Relive Timmy Trumpet and Deorro's Massive EDC Week Show at Marquee Dayclub [Photos]

Timmy Trumpet and Deorro played to a sold-out crowd at Las Vegas' Marquee Dayclub during EDC Week 2022.

By Brian Rapaport9 minutes ago
Hardwell 2022 V3
MUSIC RELEASES

EDM.com Playlist Picks: Hardwell, Nora Van Elken, Malaa & More [6/10/22]

New major releases include tracks from Nitti Gritti, The Chainsmokers, Armin van Buuren and more.

By Koji Aiken18 minutes ago
pjimage
MUSIC RELEASES

Rich DietZ and SELCO Team Up for Blood-Pumping Tech House Track, "VIBES"

The latest tech house banger in the Rich DietZ saga is a sultry club record produced alongside SELCO.

By Jason Heffler1 hour ago

"Me and Khalid always talked about doing another song, so I sent this idea to him and he loved it," Marshmello said in a statement. "I was super happy when I asked him if he wanted to do the song and he said yes because the song is a little different vibe for him, but I knew he would crush it. He sent it to me the next day and I immediately knew we had one with this."

"Mello and I have a great friendship, and when we get together to make music, it’s always great vibes," Khalid added.

You can find "Numb" on streaming platforms here.

FOLLOW MARSHMELLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/marshmellomusic
Twitter: twitter.com/marshmellomusic
Instagram: instagram.com/marshmellomusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3eeTJuD

FOLLOW KHALID:

Facebook: facebook.com/thegreatkhalid
Twitter: twitter.com/thegreatkhalid
Instagram: instagram.com/thegr8khalid
Spotify: spoti.fi/3HdGOcn

Related

khalid-marshmello-silence
NEWS

Marshmello Teases First Collaboration With Khalid In Over 5 Years

The "Silence" collaborators are back to dominate another summer.

marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello Drops First Single From Upcoming "Joytime IV" Album: Listen

Mello turned back the clock in "BeFoRe U," showcasing the blissed-out future trap sound that propelled him to superstardom.

marshmello carnage
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello and Carnage Turn Back the Clock With Rave-Ready Single "Back In Time"

An unlikely pairing of dance music stars collide for an unconventional collab.

marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello's New Album is Bangers Galore—Listen to "Shockwave" Now

The collab-heavy, 12-track album is a roaring return to Mello's electronic roots.

marshmello subtronics
MUSIC RELEASES

Listen to Marshmello and Subtronics' Relentless Dubstep Banger, "House Party"

Just one day ahead of the release of his new album "Shockwave," Marshmello has dropped the curtain on one of its most anticipated collabs.

marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello Drops Hip-Hop Track with Detroit Rapper 42 Dugg

Mello's foray into the hip-hop scene has taken another leap forward.

Illenium Red Rocks
MUSIC RELEASES

MARSHMELLO’S “SILENCE” FEATURING KHALID GETS THE REMIX TREATMENT FROM ILLENIUM

Still waiting on an Illenium & Marshmello collab, but this will do for now.

medasin-press-photo-1200x675 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Medasin Releases New & Dreamy Khalid Remix [Listen]

Medasin has cured us once again with his new Khalid remix.