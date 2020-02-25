Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH Embark on Firey "Crusade" with New Release

The Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH collaborative sequel has arrived. The two bass music tastemakers didn't hold anything back on the firey follow-up, unleashing their new release "Crusade" - a medieval-themed offering by all accounts.

It was just over a year ago that Marshmello and SVDDEN DEATH dropped a money bomb with their collaboration "Sell Out." Evidently the two were pleased by the grimey outcome, as were their fans, sparking interest in a sequel.

The two had no trouble conjuring up equally scathing bass lines on their dubstep "Crusade." Filled out by lingering strings and distorted horns, the single sets a medieval tone before ensnaring listeners in the throes of blaring bass.

The new release marks the first original of the year for both SVDDEN DEATH and Marshmello. Marshmello previously released remixes for his late 2019 single "Tongue Tied" featuring blackbear and YUNGBLUD.

