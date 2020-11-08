Marshmello Featured on Deluxe Edition of the Kid LAROI's Debut Mixtape "F*ck Love"

Seventeen-year-old hip-hop star the Kid LAROI has recruited the help of Marshmello for the deluxe re-release of his debut mixtape, F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE).

On "FEEL SOMETHING," the duo weave downtempo production with heartbreaking lyrics to paint an introspective tale of love and love lost. As with many of his hip-hop collaborations, the masked EDM heavyweight lays down a subtle yet well-crafted beat allowing the young rapper to take center stage.

Fans were treated to seven bonus songs on the re-release of the ARIA Music Awards-nominated release. Impressively, Marshmello wasn't the only high-profile artist featured on the mixtape. The mixtape also featured collaborations with Machine Gun Kelly, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Lil Mosey, and the late Juice WRLD.

F*CK LOVE (SAVAGE) by The Kid LAROI is out now. You can download or stream the young hip-hop artist's debut here.

