Marshmello’s “Tongue Tied” Gets 5 Electrifying Remixes

Marshmello’s November hit single “Tongue Tied” featuring YUNGBLUD and blackbear has been reimagined by five different electronic acts. The remix pack includes renditions from Duke & Jones, PatrickReza, Gentlemens Club, HiGuys, and Near X Far.
It kicks off with Duke & Jones, and the Manchester duo set the tone for the bass-filled remix pack with their minimalistic, trap-infused beats. They opted for a stripped-back, upbeat drop that highlights the pop sound of the track’s vocals. Fans may recall Duke & Jones from Marshmello’s last remix pack for “One Thing Right” featuring Kane Brown. Similar to their last remix, the two follow suit with crafting bright, radio-ready tracks.
The remix pack also features some fresh faces to the electronic scene. Near X Far, who had their breakthrough in 2018 with their hit single “Spotlight,” give a tropical spin on the original track. Comprised of Lliam Taylor and Deflo, the duo have collaborated on opposite ends of the world for years before deciding to combine their fresh beats.
Other remixes include Gentlemens Club's early dubstep-inspired rendition along with remixes from PatrickReza and HiGuys.
Stream or download Marshmello's Tongue Tied (Remix Pack), out now.
