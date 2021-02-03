Martin Garrix Announces New Collaboration with Tove Lo

We have a major collaboration coming our way, and it's from none other than Martin Garrix and Tove Lo. The two prolific artists recently announced the upcoming single titled, "Pressure," across their social media pages and fans are already buzzing.

Tove Lo has been a major collaborator for many EDM artists since her 2013 track, "Habits," burst onto the scene. Since then, she's worked with the likes of Flume, Major Lazer, Alok, Seven Lions, and more. "Pressure" will mark the first collaboration between the Dutch producer and Swedish songstress.

Martin Garrix has a lot of exciting projects coming our way later this year. It was recently revealed that his side project with Maejor, AREA21, has a new album in the works. He was also recently seen in the studio with John Martin and Michel Zitron.

At the time of this article's publication, no teaser has been shared regarding the sound of "Pressure." However, with two artists of this caliber on the bill, we know we will be in for a treat. Stay tuned as more information arises.

"Pressure" by Martin Garrix and Tove Lo will be released on Friday, February 5th, 2021. You can pre-save the single here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

FOLLOW TOVE LO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tovelo/

Twitter: twitter.com/ToveLo

Instagram: instagram.com/tovelo/

Spotify: spoti.fi/3jePhj1