Martin Garrix Announces New Collaboration with Tove Lo

Martin Garrix Announces New Collaboration with Tove Lo

"Pressure" arrives Friday, February 5th.
Author:
Publish date:

We have a major collaboration coming our way, and it's from none other than Martin Garrix and Tove Lo. The two prolific artists recently announced the upcoming single titled, "Pressure," across their social media pages and fans are already buzzing. 

Tove Lo has been a major collaborator for many EDM artists since her 2013 track, "Habits," burst onto the scene. Since then, she's worked with the likes of Flume, Major Lazer, Alok, Seven Lions, and more. "Pressure" will mark the first collaboration between the Dutch producer and Swedish songstress. 

Martin Garrix has a lot of exciting projects coming our way later this year. It was recently revealed that his side project with MaejorAREA21, has a new album in the works. He was also recently seen in the studio with John Martin and Michel Zitron.  

At the time of this article's publication, no teaser has been shared regarding the sound of "Pressure." However, with two artists of this caliber on the bill, we know we will be in for a treat. Stay tuned as more information arises. 

"Pressure" by Martin Garrix and Tove Lo will be released on Friday, February 5th, 2021. You can pre-save the single here

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

FOLLOW TOVE LO:

Facebook: facebook.com/tovelo/
Twitter: twitter.com/ToveLo
Instagram: instagram.com/tovelo/
Spotify: spoti.fi/3jePhj1

Related

Martin Garrix Elderbrook
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Previews New Ytram Collaboration with Elderbrook

The new single is titled "Fire" and is set to release this Friday on STMPD RCRDS.

REZZ, PVRIS
MUSIC RELEASES

REZZ and PVRIS Announce New Single "SACRIFICIAL"

The new collaboration arrives Friday, February 5th.

diplo-tove-lo
NEWS

Sirius XM Radio Will Drop World Premiere of Diplo And Tove Lo Collab Tomorrow

"Higher Ground" will arrive on Channel 51 at 10:00 AM.

Martin Garrix and Zedd
MUSIC RELEASES

Zedd Hints at Collaboration with Martin Garrix

A collaboration between these two would be insane.

martinjulian
NEWS

Martin Garrix Teases Fans With Julian Jordan Collaboration

'BFAM' reunion in the works?

01-tove-lo-performs-at-gov-ball-2017-a-billboard-1548 2
MUSIC RELEASES

Major Lazer Teams Up with Tove Lo on Upbeat Single "Blow That Smoke"

Tove Lo is featured on one of Major Lazer's last songs leading up to their hiatus.

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Debuts New John Martin Collab During Live Stream

During a recent livestream, Martin Garrix shared snippets of the vocals and instrumental for an unreleased track.

Marin Garrix Clinton Kane
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Joins Forces with Rising Star Clinton Kane for "Drown"

"Drown" is the first single from the Dutch superstar in 2020.