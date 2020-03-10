Martin Garrix is in the Studio with Bastille and Tom Martin

Martin Garrix looks to be reaching across the musical aisle more and more in 2020. It recently came to light that the Dutch superstar DJ/producer is "working on some stuff" with OneRepublic. Now, it looks like a collaboration with Tom Martin and Bastille is also on the way.

On his Instagram story, Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) shared a video clip of himself spending time with Martin and Bastille frontman Dan Smith. Captioning the video are the words "straight back in the studiooo [sic]."

Garritsen is no stranger to collaborating with artists outside of EDM. Last year, he teamed up with Macklemore and Patrick Stump of Fall Out Boy on the anthemic "Summer Days."

For that matter, Smith has certainly crossed over into EDM. Bastille's 2018 Marshmello collaboration, "Happier," remained at #1 on Billboard's Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart for 50 consecutive weeks.

At the time of writing, no title or release date has been announced for an upcoming collaboration between Garritsen, Smith and Martin.

