Skip to main content
Martin Garrix Unveils Final Single From Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

Martin Garrix Unveils Final Single From Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The ninth and final single, "Aurora," is a collaboration with STMPD RCRDS vet Blinders.

Rudgrcom

The ninth and final single, "Aurora," is a collaboration with STMPD RCRDS vet Blinders.

We only needed one, but there's now nine reasons to get fired up ahead of Martin Garrix's debut club album.

The Dutch dance music titan has now unveiled the ninth and final single from Sentio, which drops in full this Friday, April 29th. This time around, he's teamed up with STMPD RCRDS vet Blinders for an instrumental anthem called "Aurora."

The cinematic progressive house tune was originally a remix of "In The Name Of Love," Garrix's 3x Platinum global hit with Bebe Rexha. After playing out the track in many of his DJ sets, he decided to turn it into an original and team up with Blinders, a renowned Polish DJ who collaborated with Garrix back in 2018 on the fan-favorite electro house cut "Breach (Walk Alone)."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Unveils Final Single From Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The ninth and final single, "Aurora," is a collaboration with STMPD RCRDS vet Blinders.

By Jason Hefflerjust now
odesza
MUSIC RELEASES

The Road to ODESZA's Fourth Album Continues With Haunting Single, "Behind The Sun"

ODESZA also explained the recording process of the new single, which samples an Iranian classical singer.

By Jason Heffler41 minutes ago
Zeds Dead Subtronics
NEWS

Watch Subtronics Rattle Red Rocks With Unreleased Zeds Dead Collaboration

Tentatively titled "Zedstronics," the unreleased track was played during Subtronics' headlining "Cyclops Rocks" performance over the weekend.

By Nick Yopko1 hour ago

"Aurora" is the latest in a dizzying succession of Sentio collabs, which kicked off in March with the Zedd-assisted ("Follow"). Garrix went on a new music rampage from there, releasing joint tracks with the likes of Brooks ("Quantum"), DubVision ("Starlight") and Julian Jordan ("Funk"), among others.

You can take a listen to all nine Sentio singles currently available below.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

FOLLOW BLINDERS:

Facebook: facebook.com/blindersmusic
Twitter: twitter.com/blindersmusic
Instagram: instagram.com/blindersmusic
Spotify: spoti.fi/3OQ42J9

Related

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Drops Blistering Single From Upcoming Debut Club Album: Listen to "Reboot"

The road to Garrix's debut club album, "Sentio," continues with this scintillating track, a collaboration with Dutch compatriot Vluarr.

martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

The Road to Martin Garrix's Debut Club Album Continues: Listen to "Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)"

Garrix teamed up with frequent collaborators DubVision for the euphoric progressive house record, the sixth single from his hotly anticipated "Sentio" album.

martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Drops Opening Track From Ultra 2022 Set, "Good Morning": Listen

Released alongside longtime collaborators Matisse & Sadko, "Good Morning" is the fifth single from Garrix's upcoming debut club album, "Sentio."

martin garrix justin mylo
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix, Justin Mylo and Dewain Whitmore Reunite for Anthemic Single, "Find You"

"Find You" is the eighth single from Garrix's debut club album, "Sentio."

Martin-Garrix-Glitch-With-Julian-Jordan
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Reunites With Julian Jordan for Spine-Tingling Single, "Funk": Listen

"Funk" is the seventh single from Garrix's hotly anticipated debut club album, "Sentio."

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Announces Release Date of Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The effort's first two singles, "Follow" and "Limitless," are out now.

martin garrix brooks
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Brooks Reunite On Hotly Anticipated Festival Anthem, "Quantum"

"Quantum" is the fourth single from Garrix's forthcoming debut club EP, "Sentio."

Martin Garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Unveils Second Single from New EP, "Yottabyte"

This is the second of five tracks shared by Martin Garrix in time for ADE.