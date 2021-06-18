Martin Garrix Reworks "We Are The People" Into Euphoric Festival Anthem: Listen

Garrix reworked his official UEFA EURO 2020 song—a collab with U2's Bono and The Edge—into a festival anthem.





Most artists would agree that it's difficult to remix their own music into something better—but Martin Garrix isn't most artists.

After releasing "We Are The People" alongside legendary U2 members Bono and The Edge one month ago, Garrix has now breathed new life into his official UEFA EURO 2020 song with a soaring rework. The Dutch EDM superstar tapped into his progressive house arsenal for a festival-ready anthem, à la 2018's global dance hit "High On Life."

A press release issued to announce the remix's release notes that Garrix "can’t wait to start playing festivals again," so fans are safe to expect to hear it in his DJ sets moving forward. 

The trio also released an accompanying music video, which features fan-submitted footage of "special moments, adventures they will never forget, family moments they will cherish forever, or the smile of their loved one." Check it out below.

Garrix and his U2 collaborators performed "We Are The People" to kick off the tournament's opening ceremonies, rocking out on the ground level of Rome's cavernous Olimpico Stadium. Check out the full performance here.

You can find Garrix's new remix on streaming platforms here.

