Martin Garrix Enlists U2's Bono and The Edge for UEFA EURO Anthem, "We Are The People"

Last week Martin Garrix unveiled a collaboration with U2's Bono and The Edge, which would serve as the anthem for the UEFA EURO 2020. After the trio was recently spotted in London filming, both the track and official music video have arrived via Garrix's STMPD RCRDS.

As most would expect, "We Are The People" is an anthemic, soaring single, an absolutely perfect fit for the UEFA. The personality of the tune shines through thanks to the production of Garrix, a longtime football fan. Bono's signature tenor blends effortlessly with the upbeat production here, highlighting the synergy found between all three artists.

The UEFA tournament begins on June 12th and runs through July 12th as 24 nations will compete for the title. Click here to learn more.

Listen to "We Are The People" below and find the track on all streaming platforms here.

