Martin Garrix and Brooks Reunite On Hotly Anticipated Festival Anthem, "Quantum"

"Quantum" is the fourth single from Garrix's forthcoming debut club EP, "Sentio."

Veld Music Festival/Wikimedia Commons

Just days after dropping "Reboot," Martin Garrix has reunited with longtime collaborator Brooks for their hotly anticipated single "Quantum" via Garrix's STMPD RCRDS.

"Quantum" serves as one of Garrix's most requested songs from his Ultra 2022 set and it's easy to see why. The track is a burst of energy from front to back. It's the type of tune to set the tempo for an entire set, preparing listeners for a high-powered night all the way through. The song's intoxicating, hypnotic melody continues to build throughout, enthralling listeners right from the beginning.

With the release of "Quantum," Garrix has now showcased four new singles from his upcoming club album, Sentio. The LP is rumored to feature numerous STMPD RCRDS favorites, cultivating even more hype around the dancefloor-friendly album. Fans should keep their eyes peeled, as it looks like Garrix plans to have the record out in full soon.

Listen to "Quantum" below and find it on streaming platforms here.

