Martin Garrix Joins Forces with Rising Star Clinton Kane for "Drown"

Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) has a keen eye for up and coming talent and that's exactly why this new collaboration is so exciting. Today, we've received his latest single "Drown" featuring rising vocalist Clinton Kane. The pop fusion track has hit written all over it and will definitely serve to skyrocket Kane's career.

The single is lead with Kane's emotive vocals, built for all the lovers out there. Layered on top of the Dutch heavyweight's signature upbeat style, it plays to the feeling of taking the good and bad in a relationship, knowing that as long as you're with them, you'll be happy. This is definitely a song that will be belt out across the globe at his big stadium shows.

Born to Norwegian and Filipino parents, Kane grew up teaching himself to sing, play guitar, piano, and the drums. He gained attention for his crooning vocals and eventually signed to Columbia, which lead him to being discovered by Garritsen. On the topic of "Drown," Kane says:

“Martin is such a warm human and a mad talent. It was heaps of fun writing and working with him on this track. We actually only met after the song was fully finished due to logistical issues and volcanic eruptions. Thank god for technology! Love him to death.”

Garritsen has been teasing fans with upcoming releases including his mega-collab with Zedd which he said he'd love to debut at Tomorrowland or Ultra Music Festival. In addition to the song announcements, he released the final episode of Season 4 of The Martin Garrix Show at the beginning of the month.

