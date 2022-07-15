Listen to Martin Garrix, DallasK and Sasha Alex Sloan's Long-Awaited Collab, "Loop"

At long last, Martin Garrix and DallasK have unveiled "Loop," a fan-favorite track released today by way of Astralwerks.

Fans found themselves ironically stuck in a loop as Garrix played out the record live throughout 2022. But he remained tight-lipped when it came to "Loop," the hype of which hit its boiling point at the Dutch EDM superstar's momentous Ultra 2022 performance.

"Loop" was left off Sentio, Garrix's electrifying debut club album, presumably due to its dance-pop direction. But that doesn't make it any less striking. The emotive track features acclaimed singer-songwriter Sasha Alex Sloan, whose haunting vocal performance artfully explores the struggle to break free from the shackles of a pernicious relationship.

Watch the official "Loop" music video below.

After meeting Garrix, the collaboration was all but a foregone conclusion, said DallasK, one of the most prolific electro house producers of the 2010s. He's now a decorated record producer, writing music for the likes of Lauv, Fifth Harmony, Ozuna and Christina Aguilera, among others.

"'Loop' is the long-time coming collaboration between Martin Garrix and myself," DallasK said in a press statement. "We met forever ago and I remixed his single 'In the Name of Love' in 2016. It’s a deeper song for both of us, topped with the unmistakable vocal of Sasha Alex Sloan, one of my favorite collaborators, who always brings her unique perspective to any song she writes. It has all the right ingredients to form both a summer banger and break up anthem."

You can stream "Loop" here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

FOLLOW DALLASK:

Facebook: facebook.com/DallasKMusic

Twitter: twitter.com/dallask

Instagram: instagram.com/dallask

Spotify: spoti.fi/3IvBrF0

FOLLOW SASHA ALEX SLOAN:

Facebook: facebook.com/sadgirlsloan

Twitter: twitter.com/sadgirlsloan

Instagram: instagram.com/sadgirlsloan

Spotify: spoti.fi/3P2N0qA