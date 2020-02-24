Martin Garrix Announces First Track of 2020: "Drown" ft. Clinton Kane

Martin Garrix has announced that his first track of 2020 will arrivive this week. On Twitter, the Dutch heavyweight shared the news and introduced the featured artist, Clinton Kane.

While Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) is one of the most recognizable names in modern-day dance music, Kane is still under the radar to most. Even though not much about the duo's first collaboration other than the name and release date was revealed, Garritsen shared his excitement for the world to hear Kane's "crazy voice."

This is not the only collaboration Garritsen has in the pipeline. During an interview earlier in the month, he updated fans on the progress of his mega-collab with Zedd and said that he'd love to debut it at Tomorrowland or Ultra Music Festival. In addition to the song announcements, he released the final episode of Season 4 of The Martin Garrix Show at the beginning of the month.

"Drown" by Martin Garrix and Clinton Kane is set for release on Thursday, February 27th at 8:00 AM EST on Garritsen's own STMPD RCRDS. In the meantime, you can pre-save the upcoming single on Spotify here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

SoundCloud: soundcloud.com/martingarrix