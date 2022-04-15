Skip to main content
The Road to Martin Garrix's Debut Club Album Continues: Listen to "Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)"

Garrix teamed up with frequent collaborators DubVision for the euphoric progressive house record, the sixth single from his hotly anticipated "Sentio" album.

Swedish House Mafia, Hardwell, Alison Wonderland, ODESZA... who isn't releasing a new album this year?

In case you haven't heard, Martin Garrix is too. The Dutch dance music icon has been on a new music rampage over the course of the last month as he continues to roll out his debut club album, Sentio. And his next single is already due to arrive next Tuesday, April 19th, according to a press release shared with EDM.com.

Garrix has now dropped the latest breadcrumb on the trail to the LP, a soaring collab with DubVision and Shaun Farrugia called "Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)." The new single was one of many unreleased songs played out by Garrix in his scene-stealing Ultra 2022 set, which doubled as a Sentio showcase. Aching and euphoric, it turns back the clock to the progressive house anthems that catapulted both Garrix and DubVision to the mainstages at the world's biggest festivals.

Farrugio's sonorous cadence is an ideal fit for Garrix's rapturous progressive sound. The rising-songwriter says the chemistry in the studio was undeniable.

"From day one, the synergy in the studio was like no other, and I think you can hear it in the records," Farrugia said. "Starlight is a record written with love and honesty, honest in its lyrics, but also honest to all of our styles."

"Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)" is the sixth Sentio single to be released from Sentio following huge collabs with Zedd, Mesto, Brooks and more STMPD RCRDS favorites. You can listen to every album single currently available below.

