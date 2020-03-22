Martin Garrix Debuts New John Martin Collab During Live Stream

During a recent live stream, Martin Garrix revealed a brand-new work in progress tune with John Martin. A popular news account dedicated to all things Garrix captured footage of the stream and uploaded it for those who might have missed out.

In the clip, you can hear him briefly introduce the track and share a short segment of the vocals. He then explains that since the vocals are still being worked out, he's only willing to share the instrumental for now. He also mentions that the drop of the song is still in progress so fans might hear something slightly different when it officially comes out.

Later on in the video, after explaining how his team will be mad that he shared so much of the new song, he said that the upcoming track will be the new outro for his future shows.

Seeing as the COVID-19 pandemic has effectively shut down the festival world, many EDM artists are hosting live streams and virtual festivals in order to entertain fans stuck at home. Martin Garrix is no exception as he recently announced that his label STMPD RCRDS will host a 24-hour stream on March 28th.

At the time of writing, neither Martin Garrix nor John Martin have announced a title or release date for their upcoming collaboration.

H/T: Your EDM

