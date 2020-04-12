Martin Garrix Debuts New John Martin Collab During Rooftop Livestream

After teasing the track nearly a month ago during a low-key livestream, Martin Garrix has officially debuted his new collaboration with John Martin. Over the weekend, during his rooftop livestream in Amsterdam, the EDM superstar threw down a massive set. While fans were able to tune in and hear classics from his large collection of hits, he kept listeners on their toes with a touch of new music.

On Twitter, a popular fan page dedicated to all things Garrix clipped the portion of the stream featuring the new track and shared it with the world.

In the clip, you can hear a significant portion of the unreleased track. Featuring some precise keys and uplifting vocals from John Martin, the track is sure to be the next big festival anthem, when festivals resume that is...

At the time of writing, it has not been officially announced when the new Martin Garrix and John Martin collaboration will be released.

