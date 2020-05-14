Martin Garrix has finally dropped the curtain on his highly anticipated collaboration with John Martin, the scintillating progressive house jam "Higher Ground."

Garrix ripped a page out of his old progressive playbook for "Higher Ground," producing a euphoric peaktime bomb that would slay the festival scene if it weren't underwater due to COVID-19. Dropping the single on his own STMPD imprint, he crafted a nostalgic ballad that is reminiscent of the music that catapulted him to international stardom in years past, like "Forbidden Voices" and "Break Through the Silence" with Matisse & Sadko.

Martin, whose distinctive voice permeated through that scene for the better half of the last decade, hasn't lost a step. The iconic voice behind Sebastian Ingrosso and Tommy Trash's "Reload" and Swedish House Mafia's "Don't You Worry Child" and "Save the World" does a brilliant job here, crooning with the aching swagger we've come to expect from the Swedish powerhouse singer/songwriter.

Listen to "Higher Ground" via your go-to streaming platform here.

