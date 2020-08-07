Ferreck Dawn Lands Official Remix of Martin Garrix and John Martin's "Higher Ground"

Martin Garrix had fans on the edge of their seats when he announced he would be collaborating with John Martin on the single "Higher Ground." The track was a callback to the mainstage progressive house sound that helped to establish Garrix as the global superstar he is today. He has now passed the production torch to Ferreck Dawn, a gifted Dutch producer who is equipped to deliver the house remix this song was born to have.

Dawn's production stays true to the emotive aspects of the lyrics while transforming the track into a club-ready jam. He amps up the groove on the beat, with vocal chops that echo the inescapable and repetitive mental confines that Martin touches upon in the message of the track. You can listen to the remix below.

"Higher Ground" had already received an impressive remix from DubVision, which was exclusively premiered in Garrix's "The Summer Sessions" playlist for Amazon Music. Ferreck Dawn was the perfect artist to land the next official remix, lending his 18 years of experience to an already impressive single. You can catch him perform along with Bob Sinclair, Idris Elba, and more this weekend at Defected Records' "The Kick Off" UEFA virtual event.

FOLLOW FERRECK DAWN:

Facebook: facebook.com/ferreckdawn

Twitter: twitter.com/ferreckdawn

Instagram: instagram.com/ferreckdawn

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3ipygBH

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ