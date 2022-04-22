Skip to main content
Martin Garrix, Justin Mylo and Dewain Whitmore Reunite for Anthemic Single, "Find You"

Martin Garrix, Justin Mylo and Dewain Whitmore Reunite for Anthemic Single, "Find You"

"Find You" is the eighth and final single from Garrix's debut club album, "Sentio."

Martin Garrix/Twitter

"Find You" is the eighth and final single from Garrix's debut club album, "Sentio."

We're running out of superlatives for Sentio.

In a matter of a month, Martin Garrix's debut club album has flat out dominated the electronic music landscape—and it isn't even out yet. He's released a staggering eight singles from the record, which is now a week from hitting streaming platforms in full.

The latest single is "Find You," a collaboration with Dutch compatriot Justin Mylo and Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Dewain Whitmore, who teamed up with Garrix nearly four years ago for 2018's "Burn Out." They've gone the progressive house route this time around, releasing a euphoric progressive house anthem with aching, lovelorn lyricism courtesy of Whitmore.

Take a listen to "Find You" below.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

1172654-1500x500
GEAR + TECH

Kygo and Ryan Tedder Unite As Animated NFT Band, Bored Brothers

Kygo and Tedder dropped their first music NFT genesis collection today, with 300 limited editions.

By Brooke Bierman7 hours ago
_Viberate_cover_photo
INDUSTRY

IMS IBIZA Addresses Music Industry Recovery, Partners With Viberate for Data Insights

Viberate will again provide data for the annual IMS Business Report and host the first exclusive analytics workshop for industry professionals.

By EDM.com Staff7 hours ago
SLANDER Press Photo for Release of "Potions" with Said The Sky on Monstercat
MUSIC RELEASES

SLANDER Unveil Emotive Single "Walk On Water" With RØRY and Dylan Matthew

Recently debuted during SLANDER’s headlining Sahara stage set at Coachella, “Walk On Water” has now hit streaming platforms.

By Konstantinos Karakolis8 hours ago

"Find You" is the eighth and final single to be released from Sentio, which will drop in full on April 29th. Previous tracks include collabs with Zedd ("Follow"), Brooks ("Quantum") and Julian Jordan ("Funk").

You can take a listen to each Sentio single currently available below.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

FOLLOW JUSTIN MYLO:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

Related

Martin-Garrix-Glitch-With-Julian-Jordan
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Reunites With Julian Jordan for Spine-Tingling Single, "Funk": Listen

"Funk" is the seventh single from Garrix's hotly anticipated debut club album, "Sentio."

martin garrix brooks
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Brooks Reunite On Hotly Anticipated Festival Anthem, "Quantum"

"Quantum" is the fourth single from Garrix's forthcoming debut club EP, "Sentio."

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Drops Blistering Single From Upcoming Debut Club Album: Listen to "Reboot"

The road to Garrix's debut club album, "Sentio," continues with this scintillating track, a collaboration with Dutch compatriot Vluarr.

martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Drops Opening Track From Ultra 2022 Set, "Good Morning": Listen

Released alongside longtime collaborators Matisse & Sadko, "Good Morning" is the fifth single from Garrix's upcoming debut club album, "Sentio."

martin garrix ultra
MUSIC RELEASES

The Road to Martin Garrix's Debut Club Album Continues: Listen to "Starlight (Keep Me Afloat)"

Garrix teamed up with frequent collaborators DubVision for the euphoric progressive house record, the sixth single from his hotly anticipated "Sentio" album.

martin garrix matisse & sadko
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko Reunite for Euphoric Song With John Martin, "Won’t Let You Go"

"Won’t Let You Go" signals a monster 2022 from Martin Garrix.

martin garrix u2
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Reworks "We Are The People" Into Euphoric Festival Anthem: Listen

Garrix reworked his official UEFA EURO 2020 song—a collab with U2's Bono and The Edge—into a festival anthem.

Martin Garrix John Martin
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Martin Garrix Drops Long-Awaited John Martin Collab "Higher Ground"

The wait for Martin Garrix and John Martin is finally over.