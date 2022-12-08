Martin Garrix and JVKE Join Forces for "Marvel Snap" Track, "Hero"

Martin Garrix's influence has extended far beyond the confines of the electronic dance music community before. But he's outdone himself after his latest high-profile collaboration.

The Dutch EDM superstar has joined forces with JVKE for "Hero," a track produced for Marvel's collectible card game, "Marvel Snap." The song comes paired with an animated video that explores "iconic relationships from across the Marvel Multiverse," pairing Storm with Black Panther, Spider-Man with Mary Jane and more.

In celebration of the song's release, "Marvel Snap" is set to host an in-game "Hero" event with themed rewards, according to Marvel. All players who log in will receive a free "Storm Hero" variant illustrated by Jander González Mella, the concept artist who worked on the Black Panther and Storm character designs for the "Hero" music video.

It seems Garrix's foray into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is only just the start of a much larger pursuit. In a recent interview, he said he wants to "focus more on producing for movies and series, like scoring." However, mum's the word on further collabs planned with Marvel at the moment.

Check out "Hero" below.

