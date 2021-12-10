Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko Reunite for Euphoric Song With John Martin, "Won’t Let You Go"
Longtime collaborators Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko have always had a magic touch when it comes to electronic music.
So when they threw the iconic dance music vocalist John Martin into the mix, expectations were high. And to the surprise of no one, they all delivered.
Martin's signature cadence is as strong as ever in "Won’t Let You Go," a euphoric progressive track designed for music festivals. The riveting tune quickly became one of Garrix's most anticipated unreleased tracks over the course of the pandemic. He dropped it live as early as August 2021, when he threw down at Austria's Electric Love festival.
It seems "Won’t Let You Go" is a bellwether of a huge 2022 from Garrix. According to a press release issued to announce the track, the Dutch prodigy "is gearing up for a busy 2022 with lots up his sleeves."
Recommended Articles
Black Coffee Joins Forces With Moroccan Filmmaker Hicham Hajji for EDM Film, "God Is A DJ"
The movie follows an unlikely duo of DJs who take on their local club circuit.
Skrillex and J Balvin Drop Chris Lorenzo's Hotly Anticipated House Remix of "In Da Getto: Listen
After months of rinsing by the electronic music scene's biggest DJs, the remix has finally hit streaming platforms along with edits by Henry Fong and The Martinez Brothers.
EDM.com Playlist Picks: Galantis, Martin Garrix, Sam Feldt and More [12/10/21]
New major releases include tracks from Curbi, RetroVision, Lost Kings and more.
You can watch the official lyric video for "Won’t Let You Go" below and listen to the track on your go-to streaming platform here.
FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:
Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ
FOLLOW MATISSE & SADKO:
Facebook: facebook.com/MatisseSadko
Twitter: twitter.com/MatisseSadko
Instagram: instagram.com/matissesadko
Spotify: spoti.fi/3IHZcKA