Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko Reunite for Euphoric Song With John Martin, "Won’t Let You Go"

Longtime collaborators Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko have always had a magic touch when it comes to electronic music.

So when they threw the iconic dance music vocalist John Martin into the mix, expectations were high. And to the surprise of no one, they all delivered.

Martin's signature cadence is as strong as ever in "Won’t Let You Go," a euphoric progressive track designed for music festivals. The riveting tune quickly became one of Garrix's most anticipated unreleased tracks over the course of the pandemic. He dropped it live as early as August 2021, when he threw down at Austria's Electric Love festival.

It seems "Won’t Let You Go" is a bellwether of a huge 2022 from Garrix. According to a press release issued to announce the track, the Dutch prodigy "is gearing up for a busy 2022 with lots up his sleeves."

You can watch the official lyric video for "Won’t Let You Go" below and listen to the track on your go-to streaming platform here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

FOLLOW MATISSE & SADKO:

Facebook: facebook.com/MatisseSadko

Twitter: twitter.com/MatisseSadko

Instagram: instagram.com/matissesadko

Spotify: spoti.fi/3IHZcKA