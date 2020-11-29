Martin Garrix Releases "Friendship Mix" Ahead of Tomorrowland's Virtual NYE Festival

Martin Garrix delivered a new mix for fans who can't wait for his virtual Tomorrowland New Year's Eve performance next month.

Premiered via the festival's One World Radio network, the hourlong offering is the latest entry in their "Friendship Mix" series following releases from Tchami, ARTBAT, and more. Garrix's mix features many of his original and collaborative releases. Along with his own songs, many of the other artists included have released their work on Garrix's STMPD RCRDS banner. Included alongside music by Garrix are tunes from Tiësto, Brooks, Dyro, and many more, blended effortlessly to deliver the perfect appetizer before the main course.

You can listen to Martin Garrix's entire "Friendship Mix" courtesy of Tomorrowland's One World Radio below.

Tomorrowland's virtual New Year's Eve party takes place December 31st, 2020 from 8PM to 3AM local time. In addition to Garrix, the online festival will feature performances from Armin van Buuren, Boys Noize, David Guetta, Duck Sauce, Major Lazer, and more. You can view the entire lineup and learn more about the event here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ