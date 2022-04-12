Martin Garrix Drops Opening Track From Ultra 2022 Set, "Good Morning": Listen

Martin Garrix simply cannot stop releasing new music.

The last few weeks have been prolific for the Dutch dance music luminary, who has been releasing new tracks at a furious pace as he rolls out his debut club album, Sentio. The latest to arrive from the record has now arrived in the form of "Good Morning," a monster single with frequent collaborators Matisse & Sadko.

While the trio of producers typically go the progressive house route, like in "Hold On" and "Forever," they've opted for a grittier feel this time around. "Good Morning" is a stomping electro tune with a downright nasty drop.

It's so high in energy that Garrix has been playing it out as the opening track in his recent live sets, like his wild performance at Ultra Music Festival and at Lollapalooza's festivals in Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Despite the flurry of new songs, fans of Garrix are still in for much, much more. His Ultra set essentially doubled as a Sentio showcase and it seems he's determined to get the music out fast and furious. The next single from the album, a collab with DubVision and Shaun Farrugia called "Starlight," has been confirmed to drop this Friday, April 15th.

"Good Morning" is the fifth single to be revealed from Sentio following massive collaborations with Zedd, Brooks and more. Check out the track below, along with the other singles from the album currently available on streaming platforms.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ