Martin Garrix's ID-Filled Tomorrowland Around The World Set Is Now Available On Apple Music

Back in July, Martin Garrix graced the virtual stage for an enormous set for Tomorrowland Around The World, the famous festival brand's virtual edition. To no surprise, he went on to offer up a monster performance to tie a bow on the wildly successful digital festival.

His full set has been made available to Apple Music subscribers, who can now immerse themselves in one of the prodigious producer's most unique performances. Garrix played almost 30 songs in his hourlong set, including music from his Ytram alias as well as his highly anticipated remix of Lewis Capaldi's chart-topping single "Someone You Loved." He also dropped a staggering eight unreleased tracks during his set, leaving his ardent fanbase scrambling to identify them.

Impatient listeners who want to hear just those IDs can do so here. Those who wish to check out the set in full can now listen via Apple Music here.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix

Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix

Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ