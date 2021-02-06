Martin Garrix and Tove Lo Release Intimate Future Pop Collaboration, "Pressure"

Martin Garrix takes a "less is more" approach with minimal, yet effective synth work.
Martin Garrix's first release of the year has arrived - a collaboration alongside the "Talking Body" songstress, Tove Lo.

When EDM.com connected with Martin Garrix late last year, he went on the record saying that he felt he was producing his "craziest music ever" and he could hardly wait to reveal what was on the horizon. Today, fans finally have a first look at what the producer has been diligently working on.

Garrix's latest, "Pressure," burns bright and long with Tove Lo's alluring vocals taking a central focus throughout. Interestingly enough, "Pressure" forgoes the route of a festival anthem one might expect with two major artists of this caliber and persuasion joining forces. Instead, Martin Garrix treats "Pressure" as an exercise in discipline, employing subdued synth work and a minimal melodic hook that is just simple enough to get stuck on repeat inside your head. Surrounding sub-bass textures accentuate Tove Lo's dark, sultry tones in this radio-ready hit. 

Martin Garrix seems likely to share more music in short order as he has a lengthy set of releases reportedly on the horizon. That list also includes an album from his joint side project with MaejorAREA21.

