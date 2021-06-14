Martin Garrix Teases Festival Remix of U2 Collaboration, "We Are The People"

"We Are The People" is getting the festival treatment, according to a preview shared on Garrix's Instagram.

As the UEFA EURO 2020 soccer tournament finally commences after postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourney's official anthem has also been released. It came courtesy of EDM superstar Martin Garrix, who teamed up with Bono and The Edge of U2 for a massive collaboration that won't soon be forgotten.

"We Are The People" is an uplifting anthem perfectly suited for EURO 2020, after fans across the globe have patiently waited for the tournament—held every four years—to begin.

Even though the track was finally released last month, Garrix isn't finished with "We Are The People" just yet. He took to Instagram to share a teaser clip of a new version of the anthem with the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame band.

"Garrix Remix coming soon..." he teased in the post's caption. "TIME FOR THE FESTIVAAALS. who is ready?"

The teaser reveals a more festival-oriented take on "We Are The People," with the classic Garrix sound that's sure to set off crowds now that festival season is officially back. Garrix hasn't revealed the release date of the remix, but fans should keep a close eye on the DJ's social media channels for more updates.

