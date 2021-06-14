Martin Garrix Teases Festival Remix of U2 Collaboration, "We Are The People"

Martin Garrix Teases Festival Remix of U2 Collaboration, "We Are The People"

"We Are The People" is getting the festival treatment, according to a preview shared on Garrix's Instagram.
Author:
Publish date:

Martin Garrix (via Twitter)

"We Are The People" is getting the festival treatment, according to a preview shared on Garrix's Instagram.

As the UEFA EURO 2020 soccer tournament finally commences after postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tourney's official anthem has also been released. It came courtesy of EDM superstar Martin Garrix, who teamed up with Bono and The Edge of U2 for a massive collaboration that won't soon be forgotten. 

"We Are The People" is an uplifting anthem perfectly suited for EURO 2020, after fans across the globe have patiently waited for the tournament—held every four years—to begin. 

Even though the track was finally released last month, Garrix isn't finished with "We Are The People" just yet. He took to Instagram to share a teaser clip of a new version of the anthem with the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame band.

"Garrix Remix coming soon..." he teased in the post's caption. "TIME FOR THE FESTIVAAALS. who is ready?"

The teaser reveals a more festival-oriented take on "We Are The People," with the classic Garrix sound that's sure to set off crowds now that festival season is officially back. Garrix hasn't revealed the release date of the remix, but fans should keep a close eye on the DJ's social media channels for more updates. 

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

Related

Martin Garrix U2
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Enlists U2's Bono and The Edge for UEFA EURO Anthem, "We Are The People"

The biggest collaboration of Garrix's career has arrived on his 25th birthday.

Martin Garrix U2
NEWS

Martin Garrix and U2 Collaborate on Official UEFA Euro 2020 Anthem

The biggest collaboration of Martin Garrix's illustrious career will drop on May 14th.

Screen Shot 2021-06-12 at 12.35.42 PM
EVENTS

Watch Martin Garrix, Bono and The Edge Kick Off UEFA EURO With Performance of "We Are The People"

The virtual performance of the single rallied up European fandoms around the continent during the UEFA opening ceremony.

A photo of DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Releases Summery "These Are The Times" ft. JRM

Martin Garrix enlisted JRM for a 2019 festival anthem.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Teases Season 4 of The Martin Garrix Show

Martin Garrix seems to be teasing the next season of The Martin Garrix Show on Instagram.

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Announces JRM Collab "These Are The Times"

Martin Garrix has revealed the official release date of his collaboration with JRM.

martin garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Tinie Tempah Shares Studio Footage of Upcoming Collaboration With Martin Garrix

The hip-hop star shared a short clip of himself in the studio with Martin Garrix and revealed it would be released sometime in 2021.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Plays First Show Post-Injury, May Have Teased New Music

Martin Garrix returned to the stage for the first show since his ankle injury and may have teased a new track titled "These Are The Times."