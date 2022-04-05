Martin Garrix Drops Blistering Single From Upcoming Debut Club Album: Listen to "Reboot"
The road to Martin Garrix's elusive debut club album just got a little clearer.
Today Garrix dropped "Reboot," a massive collaboration with Dutch compatriot Vluarr. He recently played the scintillating house track during his larger-than-life DJ set at Ultra Music Festival 2022, which featured a slew of IDs in a de facto showcase of the forthcoming Sentio LP.
"Reboot" is the third single from Sentio to release following collaborations with Zedd ("Follow") and Mesto ("Limitless"). But those artists are just the tip of the iceberg.
Many STMPD RCRDS favorites have either been rumored or confirmed to appear on the record, such as DubVision, Brooks, Julian Jordan and Justin Mylo, among others. A purported collaboration with DallasK—tentatively titled "Loop"—has also been a hot topic in Garrix forums.
Luckily, fans won't have to wait long for more. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Garrix is wasting no time with the Sentio rollout and is planning to drop another single this Friday, April 8th. That track is expected to be "Quantum" (with Brooks).
Check out "Reboot" below, along with the other singles from Sentio currently available on streaming platforms.
