Skip to main content
Martin Garrix Drops Blistering Single From Upcoming Debut Club Album: Listen to "Reboot"

Martin Garrix Drops Blistering Single From Upcoming Debut Club Album: Listen to "Reboot"

The road to Garrix's debut club album, "Sentio," continues with this scintillating track, a collaboration with Dutch compatriot Vluarr.

c/o Press

The road to Garrix's debut club album, "Sentio," continues with this scintillating track, a collaboration with Dutch compatriot Vluarr.

The road to Martin Garrix's elusive debut club album just got a little clearer.

Today Garrix dropped "Reboot," a massive collaboration with Dutch compatriot Vluarr. He recently played the scintillating house track during his larger-than-life DJ set at Ultra Music Festival 2022, which featured a slew of IDs in a de facto showcase of the forthcoming Sentio LP.

"Reboot" is the third single from Sentio to release following collaborations with Zedd ("Follow") and Mesto ("Limitless"). But those artists are just the tip of the iceberg.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

FluenceePress
MUSIC RELEASES

Fluencee Turns Back Time With Heartfelt Future Bass Anthem, "Before You Were Mine": Listen

"Before You Were Mine" is like a warm embrace, welcoming us into its story with hypnotic melodies, rich synths and Parvané's anthemic vocals.

By Rachel Kupfer6 hours ago
025
EVENTS

Non-Fungible Nightlife: E11EVEN's Bitcoin Conference 2022 Events Fuel Miami's Crypto Crusade

Tiësto, deadmau5 and more are set to perform at E11EVEN's events during the 2022 Bitcoin Conference in Miami.

By Jason Heffler6 hours ago
3W2A0720
EVENTS

Zeds Dead, Seven Lions, Ganja White Night to Headline Interstellar Music Festival 2022

Tickets to the Kentucky electronic music fest's 2022 edition are on sale now.

By Carlie Belbin7 hours ago

Many STMPD RCRDS favorites have either been rumored or confirmed to appear on the record, such as DubVision, Brooks, Julian Jordan and Justin Mylo, among others. A purported collaboration with DallasK—tentatively titled "Loop"—has also been a hot topic in Garrix forums.

Luckily, fans won't have to wait long for more. According to a press release shared with EDM.com, Garrix is wasting no time with the Sentio rollout and is planning to drop another single this Friday, April 8th. That track is expected to be "Quantum" (with Brooks).

Check out "Reboot" below, along with the other singles from Sentio currently available on streaming platforms.

FOLLOW MARTIN GARRIX:

Facebook: facebook.com/martin.garrix
Twitter: twitter.com/martingarrix
Instagram: instagram.com/martingarrix
Spotify: spoti.fi/2YszVxQ

Related

martin garrix tinie tempah julian jordan
MUSIC RELEASES

Trifecta: Martin Garrix, Julian Jordan, and Tinie Tempah Drop Long-Awaited Club Banger "Diamonds"

The track was finally released alongside an official music video that harkens back to the hedonistic music festival nights of yesteryear.

martin garrix
NEWS

Martin Garrix Announces Release Date of Debut Club Album, "Sentio"

The effort's first two singles, "Follow" and "Limitless," are out now.

Martin Garrix John Martin
MUSIC RELEASES

[LISTEN] Martin Garrix Drops Long-Awaited John Martin Collab "Higher Ground"

The wait for Martin Garrix and John Martin is finally over.

martin garrix u2
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Reworks "We Are The People" Into Euphoric Festival Anthem: Listen

Garrix reworked his official UEFA EURO 2020 song—a collab with U2's Bono and The Edge—into a festival anthem.

Martin Garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Unveils Second Single from New EP, "Yottabyte"

This is the second of five tracks shared by Martin Garrix in time for ADE.

GhostDragon
MUSIC RELEASES

GhostDragon Drops First Single Off Upcoming Debut Album: Listen to "temporary love"

The emotive track is the first look into GhostDragon's debut album.

martin garrix matisse & sadko
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix and Matisse & Sadko Reunite for Euphoric Song With John Martin, "Won’t Let You Go"

"Won’t Let You Go" signals a monster 2022 from Martin Garrix.

marshmello
MUSIC RELEASES

Marshmello Drops First Single From Upcoming "Joytime IV" Album: Listen

Mello turned back the clock in "BeFoRe U," showcasing the blissed-out future trap sound that propelled him to superstardom.