Martin Garrix's Ytram Teams Up with Elderbrook to Release Intoxicating Single "Fire"

Martin Garrix is simply unstoppable. Earlier this year, he debuted his first single under his Ytram alias, "Make You Mine" with Bleu Clair and RA. For his latest release, he's partnered with Elderbrook for their catchy new single "Fire."

"Fire" is an excellent blend of both artist's sounds, further refining what we heard on Ytram's previous release and adding yet another classic to Elderbrook's phenomenal discography. Subtle synths paired with Elderbrook's flawless vocals heat things up, eventually leading to an intoxicating, groovy drop. Those who were enamored by "Make You Mine" or Elderbrook's previous singles "Cola" with CamelPhat and "Something About You" with Rudimental will surely gravitate towards this scintillating song.

Elderbrook states that the collaboration was spontaneous. "Martin is someone I have always been a fan of and during lockdown I saw him post a clip of my song 'Numb,' so I reached out to him to see if he wanted to work on something together," he said. "It was at the height of lockdown and we had to work back and forth on the song over zoom."

You can listen to "Fire" below.

