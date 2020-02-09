Martin Garrix Wants to Debut Zedd Collab at Tomorrowland or Ultra Music Festival

After they teased it in December, it has now been confirmed that Martin Garrix and Zedd are working on their mega collab. In an interview with Florida's Revolution 93.5 FM, the former artist gave fans an update on the "weird and different" new song.

Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) shared how he's talked about collaborating with the German superstar for years now, but they haven't quite been able to get it done until recently. The young Dutchman said that the upcoming tune has a "crazy, very weird, different" chord progression that made Zedd (real name Anton Zaslavski) excited.

Later on in the interview, Garritsen explained how he passed the metaphorical baton to Zaslavski and is waiting to see what he adds to the song before debuting it at "Tomorrowland or Ultra." A segment of the interview with the radio station has been clipped and shared online for all to see.

While Garritsen mentions debuting the track at either Tomorrowland or Ultra Music Festival, at the time of writing, there is no word on a title or release date for the upcoming collaboration.

H/T: Dancing Astronaut

