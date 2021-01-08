Depeche Mode's Martin Gore Shares "Howler" from Forthcoming Solo EP

Depeche Mode's Martin Gore Shares "Howler" from Forthcoming Solo EP

"Howler" is the second single off of Gore's upcoming EP.
Author:
Publish date:

Travis Shinn

Following Depeche Mode's induction to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in November, founding member Martin Gore released the first single in five years from his solo project. Now, Gore has returned with "Howler," the latest track from his forthcoming EP The Third Chimpanzee

Though it may not be the first single released from The Third Chimpanzee, Gore described "Howler" as the impetus of the project in a statement. Taking sounds that are "almost human," the English songwriter has cultivated a unique ambient track that speaks directly to his primate-inspired EP. Forceful synth stabs and chattering saws fill out the nearly five-minute-long tune, placing greater emphasis on Gore's worldly take.  

Late last year, Gore released "Mandrill," the first single from his upcoming EP. The Third Chimpanzee is due out on January 29th and can be preordered here

Listen to "Howler" and "Mandrill" below.

FOLLOW MARTIN GORE:

Website: martingore.com
Facebook: facebook.com/MartinGore
Instagram: instagram.com/martingore_official
Spotify: spoti.fi/3rYPATs

Related

Kaskade
MUSIC RELEASES

Kaskade and Kosha Dillz Drop "Sexy" off Forthcoming Redux 004 EP

This is the second single off Kaskade’s upcoming EP.

Dillon Nathaniel - Press Photo Infront of TV Screens
MUSIC RELEASES

Dillon Nathaniel Shares "Obsessions" from Forthcoming EP

Dillon Nathaniel released a deep, techy track on Big Beat Records

Thys
MUSIC RELEASES

Thys of Noisia Unveils First Solo Track "Unmoved Mover" from Forthcoming Debut EP

Thys' "Unmoved Mover/Unwound" EP is set for an August 28th release.

ookay
MUSIC RELEASES

Ookay is Back with New Single "Alcohol" from Forthcoming EP

"Alcohol" is the leadoff single from Ookay's upcoming EP on his WOODWERK imprint.

Seven Lions standing against a red background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Seven Lions Shares 5-Track EP, Find Another Way

The EP includes his previously released single, "Only Now."

Martin Garrix
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Unveils Second Single from New EP, "Yottabyte"

This is the second of five tracks shared by Martin Garrix in time for ADE.

A photo of Dutch DJ/producer Martin Garrix (real name Martijn Garritsen) during a performance with fire in the background.
MUSIC RELEASES

Martin Garrix Shares Blinders Collab, "Breach," from Upcoming EP

Martin Garrix and Blinders unveil the first of five main stage weapons.

Casual T Press Release Photo (Release of Wanderlove?)
MUSIC RELEASES

Casual T Unveils Final Single “Wanderlove?” from Forthcoming Debut EP

Explore the world of genuine human connection in Casual T’s third single from his forthcoming seven-track EP.