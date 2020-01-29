Martin Jensen Puts a Club Flip on Kid Cudi's "Day 'N' Nite"

Known for his 2016 smash single "Solo Dance," Dutch DJ Martin Jensen has released the latest in a string of collaborations with producer Stefy de Cicco and vocalist Ben Hamilton. Out through Universal Germany, the track is a deep house remix of Kid Cudi's legendary "Day 'N' Nite."

The flip overlays Hamilton's soulful vocal tone over a hypnotic house beat. Its clubby bass line is characteristic of de Cicco, blending seamlessly with Jensen's modern, upbeat sound to put a flavorful dance twist on Kid Cudi's original.

Jensen and de Cicco have previously collaborated, producing a fast-paced mix of ZHU's "Faded" and an original track, "La Passion," featuring vocals from Hamilton. Their latest release fits in with the string of singles, lending credence to their ability to add house flavor to beloved tracks.

“It was quite the honor to get to work on this record and doing my own personal take on such a classic," Jensen said in a press release. "It’s always interesting to see how two worlds combine and whether they work together or not.''

For Jensen, who typically produces tropical house and future bass, the "Day 'N' Nite" remix shows his versatility. Since breaking out in 2014, he's been a permanent figure on the DJ Mag Top 100, rising to #45 in 2019. Successful, pop-focused singles include 2017's "Middle of the Night" with British boy band The Vamps and a 2018 remix of "Girls" by Rita Ora, Cardi B, Bebe Rexha and Charli XCX.

FOLLOW MARTIN JENSEN:

Facebook: facebook.com/djmartinjensen

Twitter: twitter.com/djmartinjensen

Instagram: instagram.com/djmartinjensen

Soundcloud: soundcloud.com/djmartinjensen